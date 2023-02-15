Exclusive: Manchester United and Liverpool target may not be sold until 2024

Manchester United and Liverpool transfer target Randal Kolo Muani may not be sold until June 2024.

L’Equipe recently reported that Manchester United and Liverpool were both interested in signing Frankfurt striker Kolo Muani. The 24-year-old has scored nine goals in 19 league games so far this season and last year broke into the French national team.

Kolo Muani only signed for Eintracht Frankfurt during the summer transfer window but he’s now being linked with a move away from the club.

However, Fabrizio Romano has claimed, speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, that those close to the club feel that they want to keep hold of Kolo Muani until at least June 2024.

“I’m told Eintracht Frankfurt’s position is not clear yet. People close to the club feel they will insist to keep the player at least until June 2024, but it will depend on the proposals as always. The price could go up to €80m/€90m. Again, it depends on Frankfurt and whether they want to sell or not.”

The asking price could be a deterrent for both Liverpool and Manchester United considering Kolo Muani only has a few years of playing at the highest level and isn’t exactly breaking goalscoring records.

There’s no doubt he’s an exciting attacking player, but you’d hope to be signing a prolific, proven goalscorer if you’re paying nearly €100m.