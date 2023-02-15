Four Man United players missing from training ahead of Barcelona clash

Manchester United are preparing to take on Barcelona on Thursday night in a Europa League knockout play-off tie.

After finishing second in Group E, the Red Devils have been forced to play a playoff game against Barcelona following their early exit from the Champions League.

The mouth-watering contest, although arguably not fit for the Europa League, is set to be played at the Camp Nou before United welcome the Spaniards for the reverse tie at Old Trafford the following week.

Ahead of the match, which is now a little over 24 hours away, several first-team players have been missing from training.

That’s according to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News, who claims attackers Anthony Martial and Antony did not participate in Wednesday morning’s session, with midfielder Scott McTominay also absent.

The fourth player who failed to train was on-loan playmaker Marcel Sabizter. The Austrian is suspended from Thursday’s game but so is defender Lisandro Martinez, who did train.

United’s away match against Barcelona is scheduled to kick off at 5.45 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.