‘I feel sorry for him’ – Pundit claims one player ‘can’t handle’ playing for Liverpool

Darwin Nunez’s time at Liverpool has seen a lot of ups and downs so far, but the Uruguayan was on a high on Monday night as the striker played a big role in the Reds winning the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Liverpool broke their transfer record for the 23-year-old in the summer and that adds to the expectations of the fans, which have not been met during this difficult season for the Merseyside club – which also needs to be taken into account regarding Nunez.

The winger has missed 16 big chances in the Premier League this season, the highest amount of any player in the top flight, and football pundit Frank McAvennie believes that the former Benfica star may not be cut out for success at Liverpool.

The former footballer stated about Nunez via Football Insider: “I feel for him because he is a decent player but some clubs are just too big for certain players.

“I am not talking about the club being huge, there is a whole atmosphere around the club, it is for winners. Everything about the club is for winners and some people can’t handle that.

“Liverpool fans demand every game that you give 100 per cent. I feel sorry for him because he is missing some chances.”