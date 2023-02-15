Ian Wright worried Liverpool fans have done something which will really upset Darwin Nunez

Ian Wright has claimed he is worried Liverpool fans may have upset Darwin Nunez due to the reception they gave Diogo Jota on Monday night.

Jota made his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt for over four months on Monday night as he replaced Nunez in the second half.

The Anfield crowd erupted as they welcomed back the Portuguese attacker, but former Arsenal forward Wright has claimed that Liverpool fans may have upset Nunez with their reaction.

“It was amazing [the reception for Jota]. To the point where I was thinking it might be quite sad for Darwin Nunez when you hear someone roared on like that. It’s the kind of reception, I’m telling you as a striker, and you come off and someone comes on, and you’ve not scored and someone gets that, you hear that. You hear that. It’s not something that you’re thinking to yourself ‘oh they like him better than me’ but you hear it and it makes you feel a certain type of way,” said Wright, speaking to The Ringer.