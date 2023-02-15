Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards pick Champions League winners with a surprise element

Football pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards have given their predictions on who they think will win this season’s Champions League.

With the European competition returning on Tuesday night for the knockout rounds, the former Premier League footballers picked their winners as part of CBS Sports’ coverage on the night.

Carragher went for English side Man City, whilst Richards picked Serie A leaders Napoli.

‘I think Napoli are the form team,’ said Carragher via the Daily Mail. ‘I would love to see them win it but I think this could be the season of Manchester City.’

That came after Richards said: ‘I think Napoli.

‘Napoli with their form have been brilliant. In terms of standout favourites, it’s difficult but on form, I think Napoli.

‘If I was a betting man and I was putting money on right now in terms of form I would pick Napoli. When I watch them and the dynamic, they defend well, they attack well.’

This prediction from Richards is a surprise as the English pundits are often very reluctant to pick teams outside of Premier League clubs.

It is hard to see a clear favourite to win the competition this season, therefore, Napoli have a big chance to go all the way, as they are one of the only clubs left who don’t show their weaknesses often.