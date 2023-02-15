Jesse Marsch’s talks with Southampton to become their next permanent manager have broken down.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph’s Jeremy Wilson, who claims the Saints have concerns over offering the former Leeds United boss a long-term contract given the club’s precarious position.

Having been relieved of his duties at Elland Road last week, Marsch looked on course to make a lightning-fast return to management following Southampton’s decision to part ways with Nathan Jones after just three months of the Welshman being in charge.

However, despite being the clear front-runner to succeed Jones, Marsch’s proposed move to St Mary’s now looks unlikely – that is, of course, unless the American agrees to accept a shorter-term deal.

It has also been noted that temporary boss Ruben Selles is set to remain in charge for the Saints’ next game which is scheduled to be an away tie against Chelsea on Saturday.