Leeds United have been linked with a number of managers in recent weeks but they are yet to replace Jesse Marsch permanently.

The American was relieved of his duties after a series of disappointing results and Leeds have not brought in a replacement yet. They were linked with a move for the former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Journalist Phil Hay has now revealed that Leeds are keeping tabs on the former River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo.

Gallardo is currently without a job after leaving River Plate last year and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can convince him to take over at Elland road.

However, Gallardo is reportedly unwilling to join a club midway through the campaign and he wants a pre-season with his players.

He said: “They like Marcelo Gallardo, who was at River Plate for eight years and left that job in October, but everybody around Gallardo says he does not want to take his next job at this stage. He wants it to be with a full season ahead of him, which I totally understand; it makes sense. “That’s kind of the Bielsa attitude towards work, is that you want pre-season so you can plan it properly – you don’t really want to firefight.”

It will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to bring him in at the end of the season.

The Argentine is a highly-rated manager and he could have a similar impact at Leeds compared to his compatriot Marcelo Bielsa.

Meanwhile Leeds United are fighting for their survival in the Premier League and they must look to improve during the second half of the campaign if they want to preserve their status as a top-flight club.