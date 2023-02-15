Leeds considering surprise manager to take over until end of the season

Leeds United FC
Leeds are considering keeping Michael Skubala in charge until the end of the season.

Leeds recently announced that Skubula would be in charge for their game away to Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

With Leeds looking to get their next managerial appointment right, they appear to be taking their time and not rushing into a decision.

Now, according to The Times, Skubula could be given the job until the end of the season. You’d imagine a poor performance against Everton at the weekend could prompt them to continue their new manager search.

