Liverpool are believed to have sent scouts to Portugal to keep tabs on Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, an Anfield representative was sent to Sporting’s league match against Porto on Sunday, with the summer said to be a likely window for Inacio to make the move to Merseyside.

A young centre-back is said to be a desire of Jurgen Klopp, with Josko Gvardiol one of the other names on the list for the club.

Liverpool do not have as much of a free run as they would like for the 21-year old however, with Newcastle also said to be interested in the player’s services.

Inacio has been one of the standout young defenders in football over the past couple of seasons, making 96 appearances for the Lisbon club since his debut in 2020, also playing the full 90 minutes in every group stage game of the Champions League this campaign.

With Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dik and Joe Gomez some of the defenders Liverpool already have, Inacio would be the perfect addition to Klopp’s team; but with Newcastle’s newly found funds, the Reds will have to be on their toes if they are to secure the defender’s signature.