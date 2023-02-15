Manchester City are en route to London ahead of Wednesday night’s blockbuster Premier League clash against leaders Arsenal.

The Citizens will come into tonight’s game in an unfamiliar second-place position with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners top of the table with 51 points after just 21 games.

Although Arsenal have a game-in-hand over Manchester City, Pep Guardiola will know that a win tonight would see the momentum swing in his side’s favour.

Ahead of what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the season so far, Guardiola was dealt an untimely blow after striker Erling Haaland was forced off at half-time through injury during the Citizens’ game against Aston Villa last weekend.

Following the Norweigan’s latest knock, there was obviously concerns that he would not be fit in time to lead the Citizens’ line against Arsenal.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola, when asked about Haaland’s status, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “We train this afternoon [Tuesday]. Right now I don’t know [if Haaland would be fit]. Yesterday was about recovery from Aston Villa. That’s all.”

However, according to the same outlet, even though it is not yet clear if Haaland is fit enough to feature against Arsenal, the defending champions have been handed a huge boost after the 22-year-old travelled with the rest of the squad to the country’s capital.

The match, which will be played at the Emirates Stadium, is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime.