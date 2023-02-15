Man United handed major boost in race for striker as PSG concerns surface

Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

On the lookout for a new striker, according to a recent report from 90min, Man United are one of a handful of clubs interested in the Serbian hitman.

Set to add quality to his striking options following the continued inconsistencies and fitness concerns surrounding Anthony Martial, Erik Ten Hag will almost certainly look to bring in a new number nine in time for next season.

Although Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane could be an option, Juventus’ corporate failings which saw them recently docked 15 points is likely to make 23-year-old Vlahovic a more attainable target than their Premier League rival’s top goalscorer.

Also wanted by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, if the Red Devils are to land Vlahovic, it goes without saying, they will need to fight off some pretty strong competition.

However, according to French football journalist Jonathan Johnson, the Parisians have concerns over the Serbia international’s form.

“Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus is an interesting one,” Johnson said in an exclusive interview.

“You’d assume Juventus are not going to be in Europe next season, certainly not the Champions League anyway, so there is going to be a lot of players leaving Turin in the summer and Vlahovic is certainly one that could leave.

“He’s definitely of interest to PSG, but they are weary of how his form has dipped since joining one of Europe’s biggest clubs following his departure from Fiorentina.”

Since joining Juventus from Fiorentina 12 months ago, Vlahovic, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to score 18 goals in his first 40 appearances in all competitions.