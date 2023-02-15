Manchester United could find themselves with an unwanted summer transfer problem.

After suffering relentless injury problems and falling down the Red Devils’ defensive pecking order, centre-back Eric Bailly joined Marseille on loan last summer.

However, despite making the step down from the Premier League, the Ivorian’s time in France’s not-so-prestigious league hasn’t quite gone to plan.

Not only was the flamboyant defender handed a lengthy ban following a kung-fu-style kick on an opponent during a cup match recently, but his form, when he has played, has been underwhelming, to say the least.

READ MORE: Man United handed major boost in race for striker as PSG concerns surface

Consequently, according to French football journalist Jonathan Johnson, Marseille are not sold on the idea of signing the 28-year-old permanently in the summer.

“When it comes to Man United’s Eric Bailly, I am not sure he’s done anywhere near enough to convince them to take him permanently,” Johnson said in an exclusive interview.

“So if they are in a situation whereby they have to [sign him permanently] due to the clauses in his deal, I would expect them to look to offload him as soon as possible.

“However, with that being said, given the performances he’s put in since he’s been at Marseille, I’m not sure there are going to be a lot of clubs lining up to take him, so it’s going to be interesting to see what happens with him over the next 12 months or so.”

Failure to sign the defender in permanently would see him return to Old Trafford still with a year left on his contract, and with Erik Ten Hag edging closer to finalising his preferred squad, unwanted distractions, such as Bailly’s reintroduction, would be far from ideal.