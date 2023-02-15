Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

The defender was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal during the January transfer window but the Gunners failed to get a deal across the line.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 18-year-old right-back is valued at £22 million and Manchester United have been tracking the Spaniard over the last few weeks.

Apparently, the Red Devils are now laying the groundwork for a potential summer move.

Arsenal remain keen on signing the 18-year-old full-back and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Both clubs are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification and a move to Manchester United or Arsenal would represent an exciting opportunity for the young defender.

Fresneda is highly rated in Spanish football and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player.

The young defender will be hoping to play regularly next season and it remains to be seen whether the two2 Premier League clubs can provide him with game-time assurances.

Diogo Dalot is currently the first-choice right-back at Manchester United and Fresneda is likely to compete with him for a first-team place.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta has used Ben White as his right-back this season and the Gunners could certainly use a more specialist full-back. Fresneda is likely to get more opportunities at the London club.

The reported £22m valuation seems quite reasonable for a player of his talents and the two Premier League clubs certainly have the resources to pay that kind of money for him.

The 18-year-old has the ability to justify the outlay in the long run and he could even prove to be a bargain for the two clubs if he manages to fulfil his potential.