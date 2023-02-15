Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

A report from Calciomercatoweb claims that Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are likely to get involved in a battle to sign the 25-year-old when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Argentine international has been in fine form this season scoring 15 goals and picking up 7 assists across all competitions.

All three Premier League clubs need to bring in a quality striker and the World Cup winner could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

Manchester United have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford this season and Erik ten Hag needs to add more depth to his attack. Martinez would add goals and creativity in the final third, and he could be the ideal partner for Rashford in the attack next season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have improved their squad significantly over the last two windows but they are still missing a reliable goalscorer. The Argentine could fit in well at Stamford Bridge and help the Blues challenge for major trophies next season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal signed a quality striker in Gabriel Jesus at the start of the season but they will need to add more depth to the position if they want to compete on all fronts next season. Arsenal have missed the Brazilian during his injury layoff and someone like Martinez would give Mikel Arteta more options to work with.

The report from CMW claims that important offers could arrive from the Premier League at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether Inter Milan are prepared to sanction his departure. The striker has a contract with them until the summer of 2026 and he’s likely to cost a premium.