Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the French defender Castello Lukeba.

According to a report from Football Insider, the French under-21 international has caught the attention of Manchester United with his performances and a member of the Premier League club’s scouting team has urged Erik ten Hag to sign the 20-year-old defender at the end of the season.

Manchester United could certainly use more quality at the back, especially with players like Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire linked with moves away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Lukeba is regarded as a prodigious young talent with a massive future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils.

However, the French under-21 international is already an established member of the Lyon first team and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to join Manchester United as a squad player. If the Red Devils operate with a back four, Lukeba is unlikely to start over Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the defence. Ten Hag might need to switch his system to a back three in order to accommodate all three defenders in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, the talented young defender is valued at over £30 million by his club and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay up for his services. The Red Devils certainly have the finances to pay that kind of money for the talented young defender.

Lukeba has a contract with Leo until the summer of 2025 and the French outfit are unlikely to accept a knockdown price for him anytime soon. Furthermore, he has the talent to justify the outlay in the long run as well.