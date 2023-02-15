Manchester City oversaw a triumphant 3-1 victory at the Emirates this evening to leapfrog Arsenal and take first place in the Premier League table.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with an outrageous finish after capitalising on Takehiro Tomiyasu’s error.

Ederson then fouled Eddie Nketiah, leading to the referee blowing his whistle for an Arsenal penalty, which was swiftly converted by Bukayo Saka in the 42nd minute.

Pep Guardiola’s side then upped the ante in the second half; Jack Grealish poked City ahead in the 72nd minute, sending the away supporters into hysterics.

10 minutes later, the inevitable Erling Haaland added to his already outstanding goal tally to extend the Blues’ lead to 3-1 after netting his 26th league goal of the season.

How it changes the table

City now sit atop the league table with both sides level on points, however, the Gunners have a game in hand.

Manchester United are in third place, five points behind the top two.