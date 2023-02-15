Mikel Arteta still believes in his players despite loss to Manchester City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he still has belief in his players despite their 3-1 loss to Manchester City this evening.

The Gunners fell behind in the first half through a Kevin De Bruyne goal but equalised three minutes before halftime through a Bukayo Saka penalty.

However, despite the best efforts of the Arsenal players in the second half, they couldn’t hold on as goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland sealed the win for City.

The loss sees City leapfrog Arsenal onto the top of the Premier League table and after the match, Arteta gave his honest thoughts on his team’s performance.

It was an incredible battle between two teams, but we gave them their goals and against this team, they will destroy you.

Granit Xhaka battles past Ruben Dias
To beat this team, we have to play above our maximum level because of the individual quality they have but the game was decided in these crucial moments.

I have more belief in my players after this match because I see a team that has just matched Manchester City.”

Next up for the Gunners

Arsenal have another opportunity to go top momentarily on Saturday when they face Aston Villa in the 12:30 kick-off.

