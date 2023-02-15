Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal chiefs to make move for La Liga midfielder

Mikel Arteta has reportedly told Arsenal chiefs to make a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer window.

The Gunners are in need of midfield reinforcements to back up Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka and Arteta believes Zubimendi could be the perfect fit for his team.

According to the Metro, Zubimendi turned down a move to the Emirates last month in favour of staying in Spain, with the outlet also reporting in the same article that Real Sociedad are demanding no less than £52.6million for the 24-year-old.

As a result, it will be interesting to see whether Arteta will push hard for the deal come the summer after being linked with Premier League targets Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

A Real Sociedad academy graduate, Zubimendi has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season from defensive midfield, so he would be a perfect signing position-wise for a team that need that extra depth in the middle of the park.