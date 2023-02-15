Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij.

According to a report from FCInterNews, a number of European clubs are keen on signing the 31-year-old defender on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Nice have been mentioned as potential destinations for the 31-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can fend off the competition and secure his services.

The Dutch International defender will be a free agent at the end of the season and the Magpies could intensify their efforts to land him.

The report claims that the defender’s suitors have made enquiries for the player and a concrete proposal could be in the pipeline in the coming weeks.

The Dutchman has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Italian league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition on a free transfer.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification next season and they will need more quality and depth in their side to compete on all fronts next season.

They could certainly use De Vrij’s quality and experience at the back and he could form a quality partnership alongside compatriot Sven Botman.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting proposition for the player and if Newcastle manage to finish in the top four, there is no reason why they cannot attract him with a lucrative offer. Newcastle certainly have the finances to offer him a tempting contract.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will be hoping to keep the player at the club and the report claims that the defender is open to staying at the Italian club if the two parties can come to an agreement regarding a contract extension.