Newcastle have decided to get rid of duo at the end of the season

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United have made a decision on the futures of Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett.

According to reports, the Premier League side will not offer the duo a contract extension in the coming months.

Both Dummett and Ritchie will see their contracts expire at the end of the season and they will move on as free agents.

Both players have struggled for game time this season and it makes sense for them to pursue other avenues next season so that they can play more often.

Newcastle have clearly outgrown the two players and they are looking to bring in quality alternatives in the coming months.

The Magpies have been linked with a number of exciting players and it remains to be seen whether they can reinforce the squad adequately during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification and they will need to add more quality and depth to their squad in order to thrive in the Champions league.

While players like Ritchie and Dummett have been useful servants for Newcastle, they are not good enough for a club hoping to compete in the Champions league. Newcastle must look to invest in quality alternatives now.

