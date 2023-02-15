Newcastle set aside massive funds for marquee signing in summer

Newcastle United are keen to improve their midfield options at the end of the season and they are looking to bring in a quality defensive midfielder.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are currently laying down the groundwork for a marquee signing at the end of the season and they are hoping to bring in a reliable partner for Bruno Guimaraes.

Apparently, the Premier League side have set aside huge funds for a defensive midfielder and Dan Ashworth is currently exploring the market for a potential target.

Newcastle are likely to qualify for the Champions League next season and they will have to improve their squad in order to compete at the highest level.

Bringing in a quality defensive midfielder should be a top priority for them and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can bring in the necessary reinforcements.

Eddie Howe has been reliant on Sean Longstaff as his preferred defensive midfielder this season but Newcastle will have to bring in an upgrade if they wanted to challenge for major trophies.

The Magpies are one of the richest clubs in the world and they have the finances to pull off a big-money signing in the summer. It remains to be seen who comes in as the next marquee signing in the coming months.