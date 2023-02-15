Raphinha reveals which Premier League player he would like to see play for Barcelona

Raphinha has revealed how he would love to see Casemiro make the switch from Manchester United to Barcelona.

The winger’s words come via The Mirror ahead of his side’s Europa League clash with United tomorrow evening in the Europa League and he was full of praise for his countryman.

“I always say, I would love to have Casemiro on my team. In addition to his experience and what he has achieved in football, he is a great leader, a great person.”

Casemiro has made a huge difference to Manchester United’s midfield since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer and Raphinha touched on what he brings to the Red Devils

“He manages to complete a team with football, with the quality he has, with the defensive part he has, he is one of the best midfielders in the world.”

Raphinha then made sure the reporters didn’t go on to make anything of his words, saying he would prefer to leave the talk on Casemiro as far as that.

Barcelona host Red Devils in Europa League play-off

Barcelona and Man United face off tomorrow evening at 5.45pm. The clash will be a huge test for Erik ten Hag’s side and it will tell just how good the Red Devils are in comparison to the rest of Europe seeing as Barca are top of La Liga by a nice distance.