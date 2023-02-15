Ansu Fati has been linked with the move away from Barcelona in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has had his fair share of injury problems over the past year and he is no longer a key starter for the Spanish club.

It seems that the talented young Spaniard is a squad option for Xavi Hernandez and that has fuelled speculations surrounding his long-term future at Camp Nou.

The 20-year-old wants to play regularly and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to move on in search of regular game time if Barcelona do not provide him with the necessary assurances.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the player has received offers from Arsenal and Tottenham. However, the player is focused on staying at Barcelona and reclaiming his place in the starting lineup.

He wants to convince Xavi Hernandez to give him a chance. The player has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2027 and he is not concerned about the rumours surrounding his future. Fati wants to win trophies with Barcelona.

Clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham could definitely use more depth in their attack and Fati would be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

However, a move seems quite unlikely at this stage and the two Premier League clubs will probably need to switch their attention elsewhere in order to strengthen their attacking department.

The 20-year-old Spaniard was regarded as a world-class talent when he broke into the first-team scene at Barcelona and it remains to be seen whether he can recapture that form and confidence once again.