Rio Ferdinand outlines glaring issue Chelsea’s board failed to address in January

Rio Ferdinand has picked out one glaring issue in the Chelsea squad that the board failed to solve in the January transfer window.

Despite spending a whopping £323 million across the month, the former Manchester United star believes the Blues failed to make one crucial signing: an out-and-out striker.

Tonight, Graham Potter’s side tasted defeat yet again when they travelled to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. After the 1-0 loss, the manager has now overseen just two wins in 13 matches.

Chelsea’s talent lack clinical edge in front of goal

Throughout the 90 minutes, the away side created several threatening chances but were unable to find the back of the net with any of them. New boys Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk started the game, but neither were clinical enough to get their names on the scoresheet.

Whilst the talent is evident in the young attackers, they are not trademark No.9s.

Ferdinand addressed the issue on BT Sport, saying: “Chelsea spent all this money and didn’t get a number nine in the team, that’s a problem.”