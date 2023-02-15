Sevilla are interested in signing Swedish defender Victor Lindelof who could be allowed to leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Lindelof has found himself falling down the pecking order at Manchester United over the last few years. Raphael Varana and Lisandro Martinez were both brought to the club in the last few transfer windows, and Luke Shaw has even been utilised in a central role at times this season.

Right now, it seems best for all parties that Lindelof and Manchester United part ways as there seems a slim chance of him receiving adequate game time in the near future.

According to Fichajes, Sevilla are interested in signing Lindelof and he could be allowed to leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

If Sevilla are willing to offer Lindelof regular first-team football then it would make sense for the Swedish international to make the move to Spain in the summer.

If Manchester United can cash in and spend the money improving other positions, then it could be a sensible move for all parties involved.