Journalist rules out move to European giants for 30-year-old Spurs star

Paris Saint-Germain will be fans of Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-min Son but a transfer is unlikely to materialise due to the South Korean being too similar to what the Ligue 1 giants already have.

That’s according to French football journalist Jonathan Johnson, who does not expect Paris Saint-Germain to make a move for Spurs’ talented number seven.

Son, 30, will be out of contract at Spurs next summer and with Harry Kane’s future also uncertain, the Lilywhites may be preparing to bid farewell to at least one of their attacking duo.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, former Aston Villa and Liverpool star Stan Collymore, said: “I know Bayern Munich have Sadio Mane, who obviously plays in the same position, but with just two years left on Son’s deal, it’s unlikely Spurs would let him go for free, and at the age of 31 come the summer, it’s a given they’re not going to be able to demand £70m plus, so for a fee half that, you’d think Bayern would at least enquire.

“France is another league I could see him going to. I’m sure Paris Saint-Germain would take him. He’s a Premier League-proven quality player who has a great reputation for being a good professional. He never causes any trouble and he’s a huge star in Asia, so he would certainly tick a lot of boxes.”

Addressing speculation that Christophe Galtier could look to bring the former Bayer Leverkusen wide-man in to provide cover and competition for Neymar, Johnson, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said: “I think returning to the Bundesliga would be the logical destination for Son because that’s where he came from.

“As for his recent links to PSG – although they’ll probably be looking at him, their current front three of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi is one that doesn’t really function as they’d like. So even though Son’s international profile would tick a lot of boxes, because he is a like-for-like type of player for what they already have, I’m not sure he’d be a good fit.

“I think if PSG were to bring in another wide-man, they’re more likely to go for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao or Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.

“But winger aside, I believe their top priority is to go for a target man striker – someone who has aerial presence; very similar to the system Didier Deschamps sets the French national team in with Olivier Giroud up front.”

Since joining Spurs nearly eight years ago, Son, who also has 108 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 355 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 216 goals along the way.