Tony Adams has a “concern” over Arsenal star after latest performance

Tony Adams has voiced his concern over Arsenal defender William Saliba after his recent performance against Brentford.

Saliba has been in excellent form for Arsenal this season and is one of the main reasons they’re doing so well in the Premier League. However, in Arsenal’s last game against Brentford, Saliba didn’t have the best of games and Ivan Toney gave the French defender a really hard time.

Toney won header after header and physically dominated Saliba throughout the game and Brentford managed to knick a draw against Arsenal.

Now, former Arsenal defender Adams has voiced his concern over Saliba after the recent performance and has claimed the jury is still out.

“I do have a bit of a concern about centre-back William Saliba after watching Ivan Toney giving him a going over at the weekend. He’s a lovely footballer who is quick, tidies up well and doesn’t go to ground a lot. Back in my day he might have been a central midfield player. The jury is still out on the Frenchman because he can get out-muscled and there is a worry whether he and Gabriel can handle Erling Haaland if the City striker is passed fit to play,” said Adams, speaking to The Sun.

The physicality of the game is something that will come as Saliba gains experience and grows. The Frenchman is still very young to be s starting Premier League defender so he has plenty of time to grow and develop.

Adams was well known for his physicality during his time at Arsenal but the game has come on leaps and bounds since he retired and there is less need for physicality in the modern game.