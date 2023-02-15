Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for the former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori at the end of the season.

According to a report from CalcioMercatoWeb, Spurs are eyeing up a move for the 25-year-old English defender at the end of the season and they could use Emerson Royal in a deal to bring the player to London.

Tomori struggled for game time during his time at Chelsea and he moved to Milan in search of regular first-team action.

The transfer has worked wonders for him and the 25-year-old has developed into a quality defender for the Italian club.

Tottenham are in need of defensive reinforcements and the former Chelsea player could prove to be a quality acquisition for them. Tomori is comfortable in a back four as well as a back three, and Antonio Conte could certainly use someone like him.

The English defender is still relatively young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. A world-class manager like Conte could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Tomori will probably feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League and he will be determined to prove himself in English football.

The opportunity to join Tottenham could be an attractive one for the player and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince Milan to sell the player to them at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Royal has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Pedro Porro and the Brazilian might need to leave the club in order to play regularly.

A move to Milan could be ideal for him in the near future add it will be interesting to see if AC Milan are prepared to provide him with an exit route.