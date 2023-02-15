Tottenham are hoping to bring in a replacement for Hugo Lloris at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has been criticised for his error-prone performances this season and Antonio Conte needs to replace him as the club’s first-choice shot-stopper.

The Frenchman could still be an important member of the dressing room, and Tottenham could use his experience and leadership qualities. However, they must look to bring in a more reliable goalkeeper and they have identified the Sevilla star Yassine Bounou as a target as per La Razon.

The 31-year-old has impressed for club and country this season and he was outstanding in the recently concluded world cup. The goalkeeper has a €50 million release clause in his contract and Tottenham are hoping to bring down the asking price by offering Bryan Gil to Sevilla along with some cash.

The 22-year-old winger recently returned to his former club on a loan deal until the end of the season and his performances have impressed Jorge Sampaoli.

The £21.6m winger recently scored against Mallorca and Sevilla would be open to signing him permanently.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate a player plus cash transfer involving Gil and Bounou over the next few months now.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan international has proven himself in the Spanish league and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an exciting proposition.