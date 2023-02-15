Todd Boehly enters Chelsea into tug of war with Barcelona over talented La Liga youngster

Chelsea have been huge spenders over the last two transfer windows and that looks like it could continue this summer as the Blues are eyeing up another talented young star.

The West London club have brought in the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke to future-proof their squad, and although Todd Boehly has spent lots of money, at least there is a plan to recruit young talent.

The next target could be Barcelona’s Ez Abde, who is currently on loan with Osasuna and is reportedly a target for Chelsea, according to Todofichajes.

However, Barcelona want to keep the 21-year-old, while Osasuna want to retain the Morocco international on loan for another year.

Ez Abde is one the most promising stars in La Liga, despite having only two assists to his name this campaign.

Although Xavi wants to keep him at Barca, with the Catalan club’s financial struggles, Chelsea could tempt the La Liga giants into selling with a good offer for the young winger.