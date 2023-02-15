‘Unbelievable’ – Chelsea captain heaps praise on Blues’ January signing

Cesar Azpilicueta has heaped praise on one of Chelsea’s January arrivals.

Joao Felix joined the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid last month to bolster Graham Potter’s attacking options for the second half of the season.

The Blues’ start to the campaign has been nothing short of lacklustre; they sit in 10th place in the Premier League and are out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. They remain in the Champions League currently, where they must tackle a two-legged Round of 16 tie against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Club owner Todd Boehly has been keen to provide the manager with all the reinforcements he needs, though, and spent a whopping £323 million in the winter transfer window.

Felix, 23, will stay until the summer before returning to parent club Atletico Madrid. There is a chance the two clubs may opt to make the transfer permanent though, especially if he continues to impress.

He netted his first goal last weekend in a London derby against rivals West Ham United.

Azpilicueta on Felix

Speaking via Daily Mail, club captain Azpilicueta hailed the new arrival as “unbelievable”.

”I knew him from Atletico Madrid when we played against them and from watching their games in La Liga. I was quite surprised when he arrived because we know the quality he has. He’s amazing in training and in the last game against West Ham, he showed the way he can turn, create spaces, play passes.

“In training, he has been unbelievable, honestly very good. He scored the other day too and that will help with his confidence. He is a young boy with great experience and great confidence, who is making already a big impact in the team. I am looking forward to seeing him in the team and performing at this level.”