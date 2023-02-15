Video: Another Arsenal mistake leads to Grealish giving Man City lead

Man City have taken the lead at the Emirates as another mistake from Arsenal allowed Jack Grealish to make it 2-1.
City took the lead in the match after a lovely goal from Kevin De Bruyne before a Bukayo Saka penalty pulled the Gunners back level.
The home side have been the better of the two teams throughout, but yet they find themselves behind.
A mistake from Gabriel eventually led to the ball arriving to Grealish before the England international made it 2-1 in front of the Man City fans.
GREALISH HAS THE GOAL ?
Arsenal fail to clear their lines, allowing a brilliant move from the visitors which ends in Jack Grealish sweeping home
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 15, 2023
JACK GREALISH PUTS THE CHAMPIONS ON TOP!
JACK GREALISH PUTS THE CHAMPIONS ON TOP!
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 15, 2023