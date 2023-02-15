Video: Another Arsenal mistake leads to Grealish giving Man City lead

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have taken the lead at the Emirates as another mistake from Arsenal allowed Jack Grealish to make it 2-1.

City took the lead in the match after a lovely goal from Kevin De Bruyne before a Bukayo Saka penalty pulled the Gunners back level.

The home side have been the better of the two teams throughout, but yet they find themselves behind.

A mistake from Gabriel eventually led to the ball arriving to Grealish before the England international made it 2-1 in front of the Man City fans.

