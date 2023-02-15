(Video) Dortmund starlet adds to Chelsea woes by opening scoring in Champions League clash

Karim Adeyemi has opened the scoring at the Signal Iduna Park in Borussia Dortmund’s Round of 16 clash against Chelsea.

It is the first leg of the tie, with the reverse fixture scheduled for March 7 at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues’ dismal start to the season is seemingly on a neverending downward trajectory; they sit in 10th place in the Premier League, out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and behind in a crucial European tie.

Take a look at the 21-year-old’s finish below:

Footage courtesy of BT Sport.

