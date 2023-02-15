(Video) Graham Potter addresses rumours of a rift between two Chelsea stars after recent social media activity

Graham Potter has addressed the recent rumours of a rift between Chelsea duo Mykhaylo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella isn’t having the best of times in a Chelsea shirt at the moment. The Spanish defender is trying to develop an understanding with Mudryk on the left-hand side as well as settle into a new system at Chelsea.

Recent social media activity from Mudryk, which is explained in the video below, appeared to show Mudryk being slightly concerned at the performances of Cucurella, but manager Potter has now addressed any rumours of a rift between the two players.

