Video: Kevin De Bruyne pounces on big Arsenal mistake with spectacular finish

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Man City have taken the lead in their huge Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates thanks to a spectacular goal from Kevin De Bruyne. 

Arsenal had the biggest chance of the game before the deadlock was broken, with Eddie Nketiah heading the ball wide from close range.

City capitalised on that miss minutes later, when De Bruyne pounced on a poor back pass from Tomiyasu. The Belgian looped the ball over the on-rushing Ramsdale to give the Manchester club the lead in this huge clash.

