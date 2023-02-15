Video: Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne pushes Mikel Arteta during touchline spat

Man City were victorious in their huge Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday night and the three points puts Pep Guardiola’s side top of the league.

The match was a tremendous affair and highlighted why the two teams are the best in England. De Bruyne, Grealish and Haaland scored the goals for City but the first of those was involved in another incident.

With the game tied at 1-1, De Bruyne wanted to take a throw-in quickly but it was stopped by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

That resulted in the Belgian uncharacteristically pushing the Spaniard, which the Gunners coach did not like.