Manchester City were initially given a penalty after Gabriel fouled Erling Haaland, but VAR’s intervention reversed the decision.

There was an ongoing tussle between the Brazilian defender and Haaland, which resulted in Gabriel fouling the forward and the referee blowing his whistle for a spot-kick.

However, upon closer inspection by VAR, Haaland was offside in the build-up to the challenge, resulting in the penalty decision being amended. The yellow card Gabriel received was also rescinded.

