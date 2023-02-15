(Video) Who else but Haaland? Man City lead Arsenal 3-1 at Emirates in blockbuster title clash

Erling Haaland has netted his 26th Premier League goal of the season – and it may be his most important one yet.

Tonight’s clash between Arsenal and Manchester City had been deemed a title decider, with both sides occupying the top two places in the league table.

A win tonight puts City level on points with the Gunners, despite trailing in second place for several months.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring before Arsenal were awarded a spot-kick that was converted by Bukayo Saka in the 42nd minute.

After the interval, Jack Grealish poked City ahead with a tap-in, and Haaland has extended his side’s lead in the 82nd minute.

Take a look at the goal below:

Footage courtesy of Prime Video.

