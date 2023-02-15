“We needed this one” – Erling Haaland delights at Arsenal victory after netting 26th league goal

Erling Haaland was left overjoyed after Manchester City saw out a triumphant 3-1 victory against Arsenal to retake their place atop the Premier League table.

Goals from Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish swung the tie in City’s favour, with the Gunners only able to provide one in response through a Bukayo Saka penalty.

The match has now blown the title race wide open; City and Arsenal are level on points, with the London side having a game in hand on their opponents, whilst third-placed Manchester United are five points behind the top two.

The Norweigan forward’s scintillating form has also continued, as tonight’s contribution marked his 26th league goal of the campaign and 32nd goal in all competitions. He is the most prolific goalscorer in world football right now.

Haaland overjoyed with three points

Post-match, he spoke to BT Sport and was ecstatic to have sealed such a crucial victory away from home.

“So positive… happy celebrations right after [the game] now and I’m so happy. Of course, I won against Arsenal, I’m just so happy with everything. We needed this one and now we have to start going on a run because that’s what Manchester City should do.”