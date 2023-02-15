West Ham United are reportedly looking to improve their defensive options at the end of the season.

As per reports, the Hammers are eyeing up a move for the French defender Axel Disasi.

Club director Mark Noble has reportedly flown out to Monaco in order to establish a relationship with the French club ahead of a potential move in the summer.

Disasi has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well and it will be interesting to see if West Ham can sign the physically imposing defender at the end of the season. The 24-year-old is thought to be on the radar of Manchester United and Tottenham as well.

David Moyes has had a number of injury problems at the heart of his defence this season and West Ham need to add more depth to that area. Disasi could be the ideal partner for his compatriot Kurt Zouma next season.

The Hammers decided to bring in Nayef Aguerd at the start of the season and while the Moroccan has been a quality player, he has had persistent injury problems since his move to the Premier League.

Club director Mark Noble knows the Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell and it will be interesting to see if he can use his relationship with the Monaco chief to broker a deal for Disasi.