West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku has been informed that his loan deal at Besiktas could be terminated soon.

That’s according to Fotomac, who claim that Besiktas are in talks with three different left-backs ahead of the transfer window deadline in a few days.

The report claims that if Besiktas sign a new left-back, Masuaku could be sent back to West Ham.

If Masuaku is sent back to West Ham then he’s going to struggle to even play a minute of football from now until the end of the season.