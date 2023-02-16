“100% a foul” – Marcus Rashford slams the referee for crucial decision vs Barcelona

During the thrilling 2-2 draw against Barcelona, Marcus Rashford expressed his disappointment with the referee’s decisions and claimed that the result “felt like a loss”.

Although Rashford scored one of the goals that put United ahead 2-1, he was fouled by Kounde when he was through on goal at 2-1.

Despite the foul being outside the penalty box and confirmed by replays, the referee did not award the free-kick, which could have resulted in a yellow card for Kounde.

Speaking to BT Sport (via The Mirror) after the game, Rashford acknowledged United’s effort to stay composed and create chances during the game, but expressed disappointment in not being able to hold onto the lead.

He also felt that the referee’s decision not to award the free-kick for the foul was a crucial moment in the game and that he was clearly fouled, regardless of the position on the field.

He said:

“It is a massive moment in the game and in the moment I did not understand why the assistant or the referee thinks I’m going down there. “I touched it past him and I am going through and he clips my leg. It is clear contact. It was 100 percent a foul, even if it was outside the box.”

United initially fell behind to a goal from Marcus Alonso but managed to turn the game around with goals from Rashford and an own goal from Kounde.

Despite this, Barcelona managed to level the score with a fantastic goal from Raphinha, ending the game in a draw.

Rashford has been in outstanding form this season, having scored 22 goals and provided 8 assists, and was once again a standout performer for United in this game.