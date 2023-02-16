11 goals, 14 assists this season: Newcastle plotting summer move for 22-yr-old

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The report from Football Insider claims that they have made the 22-year-old Georgian winger one of their top targets ahead of the summer window.

The Napoli winger has been in exceptional form this season scoring 11 goals and picking up 14 assists across all competitions.

Apart from the Italian league, his performances have caught the attention in the Champions League as well.

Napoli are currently chasing the league title and Kvaratskhelia is one of the main reasons why they have been in this position this season.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and they will look to bring in marquee signings if they manage to finish in the top four.

The Magpies are one of the richest clubs in the world and they certainly have the finances to pull off a big money move for the Napoli winger.

The Italian outfit might not be keen on selling the Georgian anytime soon, but Newcastle have the resources to tempt them.

The Magpies could certainly use more quality in the final third. The likes of Allan Saint-Maximin have been quite mediocre this season and Kvaratskhelia would be a massive upgrade on the Frenchman.

The 22-year-old will add creativity, pace and goals to the Newcastle attack and help them challenge for major trophies next season. He has already shown his quality in Italy and the player could be tempted to try out a new challenge in the Premier League next season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.