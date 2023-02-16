Ajax star opens up on failed Chelsea transfer and doesn’t rule out a potential move in the future

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has opened up on his failed move to Chelsea and hasn’t ruled out a potential move in the future.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea made an attempt to sign Alvarez but Ajax rejected the deal.

Chelsea opted to sign Enzo Fernandez during the January transfer window, possibly ruling out a move for Alvarez in the future, but the Ajax midfielder is keeping his options open after he opened up on his failed move to Chelsea.

“I grieved for one day and then showed that I am a strong person. Of course, the disappointment lasted for a while, but I believe that everything happens for a reason. Maybe it wasn’t the right time yet. My time will come, 100%. That is in God’s and my own hands. And I’m working hard to be ready for a new challenge,” said Alvarez on Chelsea’s interest in the midfielder, as quoted by De Telegraaf.

Alvarez isn’t hiding the fact that a move to Chelsea would have been of interest to him, which may not go down so well with Ajax fans. Later in the interview, Alvarez confirmed if the right opportunity arises during the summer transfer window, he’d been keen to take it.

“I came to Ajax to learn, to enjoy and to reach the next level. Of course, my focus is 100% on Ajax at the moment. But if something beautiful comes along next summer that is good for Ajax and for me, then I want to seize that opportunity,” Alvarez added.

Whether Chelsea opt to come in for Alvarez again remains to be seen, but there will undoubtedly be other clubs showing an interest in the Mexican international.