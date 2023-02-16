Arsenal eyeing attacker with 29 goal contributions, Arteta a huge fan

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

The 25-year-old England international has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2024 and Manchester United have not managed to agree on an extension with him yet.

As a result of that, the player has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club and it seems that Arsenal are monitoring his situation.

According to Football Insider, Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the 25-year-old striker and the Gunners could look to bring him in at the end of the season.

Arsenal could certainly use more depth in their attacking department and Rashford would be an exceptional acquisition. The 25-year-old has been in fine form this season scoring 21 goals and picking up 8 assists across all competitions.

Arsenal have an impressive front three at their disposal but they are lacking in depth and Arteta will need a deeper squad in order to compete on all fronts next season.

It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to come forward with a concrete offer for rashford at the end of the season.

Manchester United are unlikely to sell their best attacker anytime soon and the Red Devils will probably be hoping to finalise his contract extension in the coming months.

The 25-year-old has been Manchester United’s best player this season and losing him would be a devastating blow for the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag will be hoping to build his side around the England star.