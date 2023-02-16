Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu because of his contract situation and the Gunners are hoping to snap him up.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are willing to submit an offer for the 27-year-old and secure an agreement with the player soon. Asensio will be a free agent at the end of the season and signing him on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from the Gunners.

The Spanish international is versatile enough to play in a number of attacking positions and he will add some much-needed depth and quality to Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 27-year-old was a part of Real Madrid’s Champions League winning squad last season and he helped them win the Spanish league title as well. His quality and winning experience could be vital to the Arsenal dressing room as well.

Asensio has been a squad player under Carlo Ancelotti and he needs to join a club where he can play regular first team football. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can give him the assurances he needs.

The midfielder has 4 goals and 5 assists across 27 matches this season but he has played a total of 970 first-team minutes. It is certainly not enough for a player of his quality and he will be hoping to get his career back on track with a move away from Real Madrid in the coming months.