‘Bankrupt’ – Richard Keys: Leeds will be destroyed by this manager as Thursday news emerges

Richard Keys has reacted to the news today that Harry Redknapp has offered himself to take the Leeds United job.

Writing on his Twitter account, Keys shared his delight at such news saying he’d bankrupt the Yorkshire club.

Mirror reported this morning that Harry Redknapp is ready to come out of retirement to take the Leeds United job.

Yes please. This would be so much fun – unless you’re a Leeds fan. He’d bankrupt them & take them down. It’s not April 1 though is it? https://t.co/aK3VX3pluG — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) February 16, 2023

Reacting to the news, Keys wrote: “Yes please. This would be so much fun – unless you’re a Leeds fan. He’d bankrupt them & take them down. It’s not April 1 though is it?”