Barcelona vs Man United team news: Two big stars return for the Red Devils for Camp Nou trip

Manchester United travel to the Camp Nou to face high-flying Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday in what should be a thrilling match between two of Europe’s best sides.

The two sides meet for the first time since 2019 when the Catalan side knocked the Premier League giants out of the Champions League at the quarter-finals stage 4-0 on aggregate. United do not have an excellent recent record against Barca but will hope to change that tonight.

The Red Devils have vastly improved under the leadership of Erik ten Hag this season and remain in contention for every competition they have entered.

This will be a good indicator of where the Manchester club are at and the Dutch coach has made three changes to his side from their 2-0 win over Leeds on Sunday. Casemiro, Varane and Wan-Bissaka come in for Sabitzer, Maguire and Dalot.

? Presenting your United XI to take on Barcelona at the Nou Camp ?#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2023

As for Barcelona, the La Liga giants are also in great form under Xavi and like Man United, remain in their three remaining competitions having already won the Supercopa de Espana.

The Catalan club have won every match they have played in 2023 and were victorious in a tough game away to Villarreal at the weekend.

Barcelona will be favourites for tonight’s clash and Xavi has made two changes from the weekend’s game with Balde and Christensen being replaced by Alaba and Marcos Alonso.