Newcastle United have an opportunity to land Bayern Munich target Marcus Thuram after the German club cooled their interest in the Frenchman.

Thuram’s Borussia Monchengladbach contract runs out in July and Newcastle are very interested in the striker’s services, along with the less aggressive advances of Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

This is according to FC Inter News, who report that Villa and Newcastle are the latest teams to hold talks with Thuram’s agent, with the pair keen to make a move with Bayern moving their attention elsewhere, the Bavarians focused on monitoring Sadio Mane’s return to fitness and extending Eric Choupo-Moting’s stay at the Allianz Arena.

In 2022/23, Thuram has 10 goals in 19 matches and Gladbach’s assistant coach Oliver Neuville has admitted that it may be a tricky task for the club to keep hold of the 25-year old, who is also the son of former French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram.

“I think it will be difficult for him to stay at Gladbach. If he continues to score so many goals, it’s certain he’ll have many offers from Italy, Spain and England.

“We must also be a little realistic. I hope he will still be here for a long time in Monchengladbach.

Thuram, described as ‘world class‘ by a Bundesliga director, looks to be another striker target of Newcastle’s with AC Milan’s Charles De Ketelaere also linked with a move to St. James’ Park.