Bayern Munich willing to spend €110m on Premier League superstar this summer

Bayern Munich took the risk of letting goal-machine Robert Lewandowski leave for Barcelona last summer, but now the Bavarian giants have a superstar from the Premier League lined up to fill the void the Polish star left.

Bayern have not been at their best this season and are in a real battle to retain their crown in Germany. Julian Nagelsmann’s side are missing a world-class number nine with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting leading the line for the Bundesliga giants in the absence of Sadio Mane.

The Munich-based club have had their eye on Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham for a while now and according to Todofichajes, the England international is their priority target for the upcoming summer window.

Kane’s contract at Spurs expires in 2024 and this summer will be the London club’s best and last chance to get big money in for their star striker.

According to the report, Bayern Munich are even willing to spend €110m on the English superstar and that would make Kane the club’s record signing.

The problem Bayern are likely to run into in their hunt for Kane is the fact that the 29-year-old is chasing the record of becoming the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer. Although the striker will want to win trophies, one of the English clubs would have a better chance of securing his services in the summer.